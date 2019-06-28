Dorothea Malone GilbertJune 15, 1932 - June 26, 2019Dorothea Malone Gilbert, of Waco, was born June 15, 1932 in Weir, Mississippi and passed away to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ June 26, 2019 in Waco. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Seventh & James Baptist Church, Waco, by the Rev. Matt Rosencrans with burial at Oakwood Cemetery.She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Alton Henry Malone and Sara Gladys Malone of Edcouch; sisters, Doris Marie Malone Skillbrid, Sara Jeanette Cortino, Mildred Ann Malone; and infant sister, Marjorie Louise Malone. Dorothea is survived by daughters, Karen Gilbert Hartley and husband, Michael, of Allen, and Susan Gilbert Crain and husband, James, of Grand Saline; sons, Larry Glenn Gilbert of Waco, and Paul Gilbert and wife, Frances, of Dallas; grandchildren, Marcy Bryant of Crossroads, Kristy Walters of Anna, Taylor Hartley of Allen, Joshua Gilbert of Pelion, SC, Daniel Gilbert of Dallas, and Gary Crain of Norwood, CO.; brother, Warren Malone of Red Oak; sister, Barbara Morgan of Gilmer; and nine great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, former students and friends.Dorothea graduated from Mercedes Texas High School in May, 1949 with her oldest sister, Doris. In 1953, she was the first generation of her family to graduate from college, Magna Cum Laude from Baylor University with a BA in Religion, Elementary Education, and Business Administration. In 1974, she received a MSEd from Baylor University. She retired as a teacher of Waco ISD after 21 years in 1997. She first began teaching in 1960 at New Market, Indiana and also taught and earned teaching certificates in Indiana, Missouri, and Texas for a total of 37 years of educating elementary, bi-lingual and Title 1 students. Dorothea was honored as the recipient of the Community Service Award in Ferris in 1970, and the Jefferson Community Service Award in Waco in February 1984. She was a member of Seventh & James Baptist Church since 1981. She directed the Seventh & James Adult Learning Center from 1980 to 1995, helping adults to read, achieve GED's, and obtain US Citizenship. As a 17-year-old Baylor student and self-taught pianist, she played piano in Church Missions programs in East Waco from 1949 to 1954. She was also the only pianist and organist in seven Baptist churches in Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, and Texas. She volunteered at VBS from 1955-1972, teaching children to sing Christian songs.Sign the Family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
