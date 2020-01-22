Donald GilbertJuly 4, 1928 - Dec. 25, 2019Donald Dean Gilbert, age 91, went to his heavenly home on December 25, 2019, at his home in Huntsville, Texas. Don was a member of Central Presbyterian Church of Waco and was the original owner of Don's Humidor. A memorial service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m., February 8, 2020, at Fellowship Church of Huntsville, 3895 S.H.30, Huntsville, TX 77340.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

