Donald GilbertJuly 4, 1928 - Dec. 25, 2019Donald Dean Gilbert, age 91, went to his heavenly home on December 25, 2019, at his home in Huntsville, Texas. Don was a member of Central Presbyterian Church of Waco and was the original owner of Don's Humidor. A memorial service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m., February 8, 2020, at Fellowship Church of Huntsville, 3895 S.H.30, Huntsville, TX 77340.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.