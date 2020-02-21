Laura Bertie GieblerApril 3, 1931 - Feb. 16, 2020Laura Bertie Giebler, age 88, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Waco, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford, Texas, with Pastor Tom Beers officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Memorial Park, directed by Cole Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Cole Funeral Home, 1113 West Fifth Street, McGregor, Texas.Laura Bertie was born at the family home on April 3, 1931, in Fairy, Hamilton County, Texas. She was the youngest of 12 children, raised in Hamilton, Coryell, and Bosque counties, and attended Valley Mills schools. She was baptized in the Baptist faith and then confirmed as a Lutheran after her marriage to Ervin "Pete" Giebler, on her mother's birthday, March 18, 1947.Pete and Bertie, as they were affectionately known, made their first home in Coryell City. In 1956, they purchased a farm in the Crawford community where they raised their two children. They worked together. farming and running cattle, for most of their 56 years of marriage. Laura Bertie continued to live on the farm until she moved to assisted living/memory care in 2017. She was a member of St. John Lutheran in Coryell City and later, St. Paul Lutheran in Crawford.Laura Bertie was always a happy, talkative lady who always had a smile and an "I love you" for everyone. Her devoted love for family and taking care of them was the joy of her life. She enjoyed gatherings of family and friends, gardening, quilting, and sewing. In her early years, she was a housewife and later worked in Waco at Wolf Manufacturing, then at Montgomery Ward as a manager/buyer and retired after 28 years.Preceded in death by her husband, Ervin "Pete" Giebler in 2003; parents, Joel Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth (Acrey) Meadors; her siblings Adolphs "Doc" Meadors, Cecil Meador, Nora Lee McDougal, Ora Lee "Bill" Fields, Luther James "Shorty" Meador, Ola Mae "Frankie" Reinhardt, Mary Pearl Meyer, Sarah Elizabeth "Johnnie" Krempin, Ruthie Marie Meador, Edna Faye Krueger, and Dorothy Louise Rueter.Survivors include her son Johnny Giebler and wife, Mikey, of Troy; daughter, Shirley Cuff and husband, Joe Tom, of Crawford; granddaughters Michelle Ferguson and husband, Michael, of Spring, Christie Richter and husband, James, of Troy; grandson Patrick Cuff, of Austin; great-grandchildren Peyton Ferguson, Jordan Ferguson, Morgan Richter, Sydney Richter; and many nieces, nephews, special family and friends.
