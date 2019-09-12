Donna GieblerDec. 27, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2019Donna Scott Giebler, age 80 of Gatesville, passed away surrounded by her family on the morning of September 9, 2019. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. There is no set time for visitation.Donna was born, December 27, 1938, in Gatesville, Texas to Walter W. Scott and Leanora Bradford Scott. She lived her whole life within eight miles from where she was born, except for going to college at Howard Payne College in Brownwood to get a degree to teach. Donna married Jerry Giebler on August 9, 1969 celebrating 50 years and one month of marriage together. She taught 30 plus years at TYC, TDC and Central Texas College. Donna loved ranching, gardening, flowers and antique cars, especially her green Chevrolet pickup.She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Dianne in 1948.Survivors include her husband, Jerry; son, Scott Giebler and wife, Marka; grandchildren, Prayr and Padyn and wife, Chelsea; and great-grandson, Ryver.Memorials may be made to Heart of Texas Early V/8 Ford Club, 7915 E. Hwy 84, Gatesville, TX 76528 or the Boys and Girls Club 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.