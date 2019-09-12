Donna GieblerDec. 27, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2019Donna Scott Giebler, age 80 of Gatesville, passed away surrounded by her family on the morning of September 9, 2019. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. There is no set time for visitation.Donna was born, December 27, 1938, in Gatesville, Texas to Walter W. Scott and Leanora Bradford Scott. She lived her whole life within eight miles from where she was born, except for going to college at Howard Payne College in Brownwood to get a degree to teach. Donna married Jerry Giebler on August 9, 1969 celebrating 50 years and one month of marriage together. She taught 30 plus years at TYC, TDC and Central Texas College. Donna loved ranching, gardening, flowers and antique cars, especially her green Chevrolet pickup.She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Dianne in 1948.Survivors include her husband, Jerry; son, Scott Giebler and wife, Marka; grandchildren, Prayr and Padyn and wife, Chelsea; and great-grandson, Ryver.Memorials may be made to Heart of Texas Early V/8 Ford Club, 7915 E. Hwy 84, Gatesville, TX 76528 or the Boys and Girls Club 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries