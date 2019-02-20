Harold GibsonNov 9, 1939 - Feb 18, 2019Harold Gibson passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11 am, Thursday, February 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Pastor Kip Osborne officiating. Interment will follow at Eddy Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, February 20, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Harold was born November 9, 1939, to Welton and Mary Dee (Nobles) Gibson. He graduated from Waco High School and then earned his college degree. He married his high school sweetheart in 1958, and they lived and loved one another for 60 years.Harold was a member of Western Heights Baptist Church and he was a mason. He served on the Board of Directors for the Red Cross and the United Way. For many years, he coached his girls' little league softball teams. Harold retired from Huck Mfg. after 30 years as the Human Resources Manager. He was a man of the people and was loved and respected by most everyone who worked with him. He was one of the last of his kind.Harold was a charmer and loved to laugh, joke and tell stories. His greatest joy in life was his family and he was extremely protective of his beloved girls! He loved to travel by car, ship, airplane, and motor home and took his wife to many wonderful places all over the world including all 50 states. He was a true American! He loved Midway sports especially ones his daughters played in or cheered at and he never missed a game! Most of all, he was an avid Baylor fan all of his life. He and his wife enjoyed Baylor Basketball the most and had a blast following the Lady Bears all over! Harold was a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, and of course "PaPa" to the seven grandchildren he adored. He loved his family so well and he will be missed every single day.Harold was preceded in death by his loving parents. He is survived by his wife, LaVaughn Gibson; daughters, Lynna Burke and husband, Thom, Michelle Wischmeier and husband, Terry, Mindy Pierce and husband, Troy; grandchildren, Travis and Hunter Bigham, Macy and Logan Wischmeier, Walker, Hadlee and Hudson Pierce; a sweet sister and brother-in-law, Kitty and Ron Merritt; and many special nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Patric Merritt, Mical Merritt, Ricky Lee, Thom Burke, Troy Pierce, Terry Wischmeier, Travis Bigham, Hunter Bigham, Logan Wischmeier, Walker Pierce and Hudson Pierce.Memorials may be made to Western Heights Baptist Church, Woodway First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.The family would like to thank our now many dear friends at Wesley Woods for all the love and care they showed to Harold (known as "papa" there) and to our family. We are also thankful for the care by Bluebonnet Hospice in the last months of Harold's life.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
