Harold V. Gibson
Oct. 17, 1922 - June 5, 2020
Harold Vernon Gibson, 97, of Waco, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare Center. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 8, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 7, in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home.
Harold was born October 17, 1922, in Lost Creek Community in Coleman County to Charles and May Gibson. As a small child he moved to Falls County to the Busby Community. Harold attended Union, Busby, and Lott schools.
Later in life he worked for Texas New Mexico Utilities in Marlin. In 1944, he began working at General Tire, eventually retiring in 1984.
Harold married Virginia Dale Hammond on November 5, 1942, in Chilton. She passed October 23, 1980. He then married Betty (McKee) Harper on July 3, 1982, in Waco.
Harold was a past deacon at Park Lake Drive Baptist Church and was also a member of the Geo. W. Denton Masonic Lodge #24, from where he received his 50 year pin.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virginia; and his sister, Lois Guest.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Ron Gibson and wife, Clova, of Valley Mills, Lynn Gibson and wife, Linda, of China Spring, and Harold Gibson, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Arlington; grandchildren, Merry Melet Gibson of Wisconsin, Christi Dale Fisher and husband, Scott, of Colorado, Brady Allan Gibson and wife, Vanessa, of Waco, Travis Lynn Gibson and Matthew Paul Gibson, both of China Spring, Katrina Estelle Neathery and husband, Tim, of North Richland Hills, Marcie Annette Gibson of Arlington, and Bradley Todd Gibson and wife, Jennifer, of Pantego; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his extended family; stepchildren, Cheryl Harper Comer and husband, Gary, of Whitney, and L. Keith Harper of Las Vegas.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ridgecrest for the care given to Harold over the years.
