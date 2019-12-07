David Lee GibsonMay 25, 1936 - Dec. 3, 2019On December 3, 2019, God called home one of His soldiers to be with Him in eternal Glory.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, at China Spring Cemetery.David Lee Gibson was born on May 25, 1936 to loving parents, George and Lillie Mae Holland Gibson in Bono, Arkansas. In 1954, at the age of 18 David joined the United States Navy and Retired in 1976. During his time in service he served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He retired at the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.In his retirement he lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Seaside Oregon, Waco, and China Spring, Texas. and Kings Mountain, North Carolina.His love of service to his country continued as he was a Life Member of the VFW where he served as a Commander of VFW post 10124 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and also the State Commader for New Mexico. He was also a member of VFW in Hewitt, Texas. VFW Cooties and the American Legion.After the U.S. Navy, David also retired from Sara Lee Hosiery, and from China Spring Schools.David was preceded in death by his parents, two loving wives, Gertrude (the mother of his children) and Joyce; son, David L. Gibson, Jr.; brothers, Alfred, Henry and Billy Ray Gibson; and sister, Virginia Powell.He is survived by a large loving family; sister, Emma Kimbrell; daughter, Theresa Ledbetter and husband, Wayde; son, Ronald Gibson and wife, Michelle; son, Daniel Gibson and wife, Linda; and daughter, Davena Oaks and husband, Jared. He also left behind multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

