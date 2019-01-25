Charlene Gibbs-ClardyDec. 14, 1944 - Jan. 18, 2019Our Family circle has been broken; a link gone from our chain. Though we're parted for a while, we know we'll meet again.Services will be at 1 pm, Sat. Jan. 26, at Hood St. Church of Christ. There will be a viewing at the church at 6 pm, Fri., Jan. 25.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

