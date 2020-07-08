Thomas German
August 24, 1955 - June 22, 2020
Thomas Earl German passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Teague Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 9, at the Gholson Cemetery.
Thomas was born to Odessa and Johnny German, August 24, 1955. Thomas loved family and many friends. He was especially gifted in hunting and defining the role of Mr. Fix It. Thomas enjoyed helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Jeanie German; his son, Bret, and grandson; daughter, Jennifer, and two grandchildren; as well as brother, Arnold; and sister Elizabeth. The family wishes to thank all medical personnel that was helpful to Thomas over his many years of health issues.
They also thank the loyalty, service, and friendship of the staff at Pharmacy Plus-Hillcrest.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.