Henrietta GerikNov. 22, 1936 - Dec. 5, 2019Henrietta Gerik, age 83, of West, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am, Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West.Henrietta was born November 22, 1936, in Waco, the daughter of Joe F. and Henrietta (Chudej) Nors. She attended St. Mary's School and was a 1955 graduate of West High School. On September 24, 1960, she was united in marriage to Daniel J. Gerik in West. Daniel preceded her in death on February 24, 1993. Henrietta was a mother and homemaker. She was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of the KJZT Society #11 and the Catholic Daughters of America Court #829. Henrietta enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, playing board games, dominoes, and bingo. She was a very avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Henrietta was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Josephine Anne Nors.Survivors include her children, Richard Gerik and wife, Vicky, of Waco, Mark Gerik of West, and Dianne Mendiola and husband, Mike, of West; grandchildren, Hollie Hargett and husband, David, Jeffrey Gerik and fiancée, Calley, Megan Mendiola, and Matthew Mendiola; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and husband, Scott, Paige and husband, Carter, Destiny, Laura, Madison, Peyton, and Jaden; great-great-granddaughter, Carsyn; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Pallbearers are Larry Nesrsta, Edward Nesrsta, Calvin Gerik, David Gerik, Bryan Anderson, and Brian Foitek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund or to St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption Building Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
