Francis Henry George March 5, 1941 - April 28, 2020 Francis Henry George, 79, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Waco. Due to the sensitivities around CoVid-19, the family has chosen to delay the memorial service to an indeterminate date in the future. Fran was born March 5, 1941, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Charles and Margaret (Bunkers) George. He was the third of eight children. Fran was a driven man who overcame many obstacles through pure hard work. Early in his life, he received his calling to be an actuary and never looked back. While working at Mutual of Omaha, he quickly passed his exams to become a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. It was then that he landed the job of a lifetime at Texas Life Insurance Company in Waco. He moved his young family to Texas and directed his full efforts into the growth of his family and Texas Life; somewhere along the line, those two things became intermingled. He loved them both as one family. When he was not calculating reserves or designing insurance products, he was playing basketball, tennis, and golf, running marathons, or he was coaching his children and helping them with homework. He loved to read and play cards. He was his own version of a Renaissance man, always trying to learn new things and using competition to push himself and others to new heights, and sometimes surprising people with his amazing sense of humor. He used his gruff exterior as a cover for his deep love of his family, friends, and co-workers. Fran was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gerry Fitzpatrick; his brother, Jack George; and sister-in-law, Marilyn George. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; and his siblings and their spouses, Ron George, Chuck George, Tom and Julie George, Linda George, Cindy Maher and Mary and Phil Lyon. He also leaves behind his children and their spouses, Seleena and Clay Cole, Quinelle and Sean Pralle and Aaron and Christi George; as well as his eight grandchildren. . . . but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31 Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
