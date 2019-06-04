Barbara E. GeorgeJuly 11, 1936 - June 3, 2019Barbara E. George, 82, of Waco, received her wings on June 3, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation preceding the service at 1:00 p.m. Service officiated by Roger Huff.Barbara was born July 11, 1936, to Pauline and Calvin Caldwell, in Rosebud, Texas. Barbara retired from The City of Waco and was a loved member of Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.Barbara was loved by everyone she met. She was a sweet spirit who was a counselor, confidant and friend to many. She loved traveling and seeing God's many Creations. She loved bird watching and the changing of the seasons. She loved music and dancing. She was also a passionate domino player.She was a wonderful cook, and loved to feed the masses. She brought beauty to everything she touched; be it a flower arrangement, painting or any of her other creative projects.She was the best Mom, Nana, daughter, sister and friend; always there for everyone. She was strong and beautiful and will be missed by us all. She has gone to be with her Heavenly family until we see her again.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Xelon Thomas, Carl Murphy, and Richard George; daughter, Dicque Fikes; and both parents.She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Caldwell and wife, Debbie; son, Randy Thomas and wife, Vickie; daughters, Diane Richardson and husband, Robert, Deidra Schmedthorst, and Carla Rodriguez and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Chad and Justin Schmedthorst, Jamie Summers and husband, Gary, Jessica Fischetti, Cody Richardson and wife, Kelly, Jennifer Same and husband, Steve, Megan Pate and husband, Marc, Tanner Rodriguez, Myles Rodriguez, Courtney Hooper, and Tish Hooper Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; dearest childhood friend, Claudette Ficklin; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Chad Schmedthorst, Justin Schmedthorst, Eric Rodriguez, Myles Rodriguez, Cody Richardson, and Tanner Rodriguez.A special thanks to Providence Hospice for taking her in as a family member and loving her. We are so thankful for each and every one of you.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
