Attelia Lee GeorgeMarch 20, 1938 - Feb. 22, 2020Attelia Lee George, 81, of Robinson, entered into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27 at Stanford Chapel Cemetery, 10374 Chapel Rd., Lorena, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 26 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Attelia was born March 20, 1938, to Thomas Aaron Smith and Clara Lee (Fawcett) Smith in Hillsboro, Texas. She attended school in Hillsboro before moving to Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 1956. She married the love of her life, Charlie Neal George, on August 18, 1955. Attelia was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church and often attended Downsville Baptist Church with her daughters and their families.Attelia, Mom, Memaw, was truly one of a kind, faith and family were her greatest loves.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie; and many precious pets.Attelia is survived by her daughters, Gay Kent and husband, Steve, Leslie Donaldson and husband Larry; grandchildren, Kevin Kent and wife, Lipa, Bryan Kent and wife, Jenni, Lauren Baker and husband, Jonathan, Logan Donaldson and wife, Nicole; great-grandchildren, Kobe and Kacee Kent, Karli and Cooper Kent, and Remington Baker.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
