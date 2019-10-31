Charles GentleJuly 23, 1927 - Oct. 28, 2019Charles Eugene Gentle, of Lorena, Texas, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wesley Woods Manor. A visitation will be 10 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with The Reverend Allen Goss officiating. A private burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Park after the service.Charles was born in Dorchester, Texas, on July 23, 1927. He was the son of Sam Gentle and Gladys Gentle Skipper. He attended Southmayd High School and Sherman High School.On April 22, 1950, Charles married Martha Marie Hartwick of Robinson, Texas. They were married almost 70 years.He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Charles Lynn Gentle.Survivors include his loving wife, Martha; daughters, Charlotte Brown and husband, David, and Mauveline Hafer and husband, David; grandchildren, Matthew and Stacy Reeves, Misti and Will Hicks, Elyssa and Justin Evans, Emily and Derek Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Macie and Ryder Reeves, Skylar Cole, Qynn Hicks; and his dog and faithful companion, Roscoe.Charles was a life time trucker who began his career at the age of sixteen. He won many "Safe Driver" awards with C & H Transportation and Bekins. The other drivers knew him by his handle "Gentle Ben".Pallbearers include David Brown, Justin Evans, David Hafer, Craig Harrison, Will Hicks, Derek Montgomery, Matthew Reeves and Tommy Tacker. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Bowers, Bob Bray, Tom Coulter, Charlie Dupree, Roy Lassetter, and James Taylor.Charles loved to watch birds, hunt deer, and trot-line fish. He enjoyed a good joke or a prank just to put a smile on his family and friends faces. We will always remember his "I still got it" phrase.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
