Katherine L. GenoMay 24, 1961 - Dec. 12, 2018Katherine Louise Geno, 57, of Carrollton, Texas, died Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, at St. Louis Catholic Church. The interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be 6 p.m. Monday, December 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family.Katherine was born in Waco, Texas, May 24, 1961, to the late William and Estelle Geno. She graduated from Waco High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism from University of Texas at Austin. She was the Corporate Telecom Director at Tenet Healthcare Headquarters. She was a strongly devoted Catholic, and had a very giving nature with everyone.Katherine had a strong love for God. She will be long remembered as a hard-working, generous, and kind person with a heart of gold. She loved getting to know new people and learning all about their life. She was able to keep everyone laughing through her great sense of humor. She loved her dogs and enjoyed all nature's wonders. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed her pilgrimages to the Holy Land and the Marian Pilgrimage.She was preceded in death by parents, William and Estelle Geno.She is survived by three siblings, Kim Geno, Kirk Geno and wife, Dr. Sharon Beshouri, and Kris Kaliher and husband, Tony Kaliher; five nephews and nieces, Hans Kaliher and wife, Lisa Kaliher, Joseph Kaliher and wife, Jordan Kaliher, Nicholas Kaliher, Madeleine Geno, and Eleanor Geno; and two great-nephews, Gabriel Kaliher and Isaac Kaliher.Memorials may be made to the Bill Geno Respiratory Therapy Scholarship Fund at McLennan Community College, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the Mark Deering Scholarship Trust at St. Louis Catholic School.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
