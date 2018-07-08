Richard GellaschMay 29, 1935 - July 5, 2018Richard Douglas "Dick" Gellasch, age 83, of Gatesville, passed away, Thursday, July 5, 2018 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel.Dick was born, May 29, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Charles and Lillian Lewis Gellasch. He graduated from Roseville High School in 1953. After high school, he was drafted into professional baseball. He attended Alma College in Michigan and later at Mary-Hardin Baylor University. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1960 from Ft. Hood. He had many business ventures, to include the Fillin' Station Restaurant. He worked for the National United Bank, retiring as Vice President in 1998. He eventually returned to the bank in 2004 and continued working there until his death. He married Nelda Pruitt in 1988 and they enjoyed golf and many years of traveling. He was a former member and president of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck Gellasch.Dick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nelda Gellasch; children, Lisa Carothers and husband, Larry, of Gatesville, Trina Chamberlain and husband, Phil, of Memphis, TN, Richard Gellasch and wife, Jenny, of Gatesville, Tara Jordan and husband, Todd, of Austin, Rick Wolfe of Salinas, CA, Rodney Wolfe of Hutto; ten grandchildren, Christopher Erwin, Justin Jaynes, Lacy Gellasch, Taite Gellasch, Kipp Gellasch, Crockett Carothers, Ty Jordan, Brookelyn Jordan, Jared Wolfe, and Connor Wolfe; and one great-granddaughter, Presley Erwin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Gatesville, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
