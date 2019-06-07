Geraldine GeislerJan. 27, 1932 - June 5, 2019Geraldine "Jerrie" Wells Geisler passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Dr. Joel Harder officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Geraldine was born January 27, 1932, in Waco, Texas, to Charles Floyd and Alta Ann Bostick Wells. Geraldine was educated at Waco High School and Baylor University. On November 19, 1955, she married Kenneth Geisler. Jerrie retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs on May 5, 1994, after 32 years of service. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Waco and the Odell Dudley Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Confederacy, General Society of Mayflower Descendants, The Elder William Brewster Society, The Plantagenet Society and Americans of Royal Descendants, The National Society Magna Carta Dames; the Sovereign and National Society Dames of the Court of Honor, and Baylor 1845 Society. She was also a member of Baylor Old Main Society. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Kenneth; brother, Charles F. "Bud" Wells, Jr.; and sister, Margaret Wells Middlebrook.She is survived by her niece, Ann Wells Harder and husband, Mike; nephews, Charles F. Wells III and wife, Jeanne, and Edwin Rush Wells and wife, Sharon; as well as great-niece, Leah Wells Pastika; great-nephews, Adam, Joel, and Evan Harder, and Chad, Brandon and Seth Wells. She is also survived by several grand-nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Ruby Wells.The family wishes to extend special thanks for the loving care provided by Archie Shaw.Memorials may be made to the Geraldine Wells Geisler Endowed Scholarship Fund at One Bear Place, Waco TX. 76798, or to Baylor Women's Basketball, One Bear Place, Box 97050, Waco TX 76798.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
