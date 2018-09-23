Martha Wood GayleSept. 14, 1927 - Sept. 05, 2018Our beloved mother, Martha Wood Gayle, passed away on Wednesday, the 5th of September 2018, surrounded by her family. Martha's life began on the 14th of September 1927, in Waco, Texas where she lived until she moved to Houston in 1950. Faith, family, and friends were the hallmarks of Martha's life. Beautiful outside and inside, she was a tower of strength for those who relied on her spiritual guidance and were inspired by her gracious love. Martha's devout faith and her spiritual identity were the rocks of her existence. Martha was selfless with her time, talents, and financial resources. She gave generously to her church and charitable causes. Martha's Christian example blessed countless others. The sixty-eight year marriage to the love of her life, Gibson Gayle, Jr., was the second pillar upon which Martha's life was built. Gib was a renowned attorney and possessed a brilliant legal mind. However, he always credited Martha as the source of his success. Martha stood beside Gib every step of the way and was his greatest advocate. Martha gave Gib the most precious gifts of his life, Sally Ann, Martha Alice, Gibson III, Jane Ellen, and Philip Wood. Martha was an exceptional elementary school teacher who molded the young lives entrusted to her much as she did the lives of her own children. Later, Martha happily abandoned a professional career to devote her full energies to her husband and children. She was the school parent who organized the PTA meetings, led the scout troops, chaperoned field trips, and ran the carpools. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren now cherish the memory of their adored Mimi.Martha's circle of friends spanned generations, as well as social and economic classes. If you were Martha's friend, you were a friend for life. Martha was as fiercely protective, loving, and supportive of her friends as she was of her church, her husband, and her children. Martha was also passionate about her love of gardening. She was a distinguished grower and hybridizer of daylilies.One quality affectionately remembered by all who knew her well was Martha's sense of humor. She could tell a great joke and she could blushingly appreciate a little off color humor. Martha could make anyone laugh even when they were going through troubled times. She found the good in all people and the blessing in every situation. In her final years Martha loved and was loved by her caregivers Teresa, Cristina, and Araceli. Edith and Javier Lopez, longtime employees and supporters, were her surrogate children.Martha is predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Katie Wood; her husband, Gibson Gayle, Jr.; and three older brothers, Charles, Tom, and Harvey Wood.How we shall greatly miss our most precious and treasured mother who was also a beautiful soul, generous spirit, loving wife, and loyal friend.In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial donations may be directed to the Star of Hope Mission, 4848 Loop Central Drive #500, Houston, TX 77081, Amazing Place Houston, 3735 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX 77027, Disabled American Veterans, 2656 S. Loop W. #130, Houston, TX 77054 or the church of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.