Emma GayJune 9, 1944 - July 13, 2019Emma Jane Pullen Gay, passed away July 13, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at Greater New Light MBC, Waco. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 19, at the funeral home. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

