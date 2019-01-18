Jerry W GautierFeb. 3, 1939 - Jan. 11, 2019Jerry Gautier, known to friends and family as "Jute," passed away on January 11, 2019, at the age of 79 in Bentonville, Arkansas.The memorial service to remember the life of Jerry will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Mile East of Hwy. 218 and 221, Pottsville, Texas.Jerry was born February 3, 1939, to Claud and Sybil Gautier in Killeen, Texas. He grew up in Hamilton, Texas with his four brothers and two sisters. Jerry graduated from Hamilton High School in 1958. He served his nation in the United States Army. Jerry joined the Waco Fire Department in 1961 and worked as a Firefighter until his retirement in 1999. Jerry loved his family. Jerry was very competitive in all he did, whether that be in dominos, golf, tennis, or challenging his grandchildren in endless games of pool. He loved to watch his sports teams and cheer them on during games. Jute was a very talented craftsman and loved to help out all his family and friends through his many acts of service. He loved to make trips up to Arkansas to visit his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
