Barbara Gauntt March 24, 1934 - April 6, 2020 Barbara Ann Gauntt of Robinson, TX, passed away the morning of April 6, 2020. Barbara was born March 24, 1934, in Waco, TX, to Luther and Lorraine James. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 60 years, Joseph. Survivors include three children: her son, Steven Gauntt and wife, Karen, of Shreveport, LA, her two daughters, Elizabeth (Liz) Miller and husband, Ted, of China Spring, TX, and Lorraine (Lori) Rosanbalm of Robinson, TX. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Chris, Brandon, Lisa, Teddy, Cheri, Joey, and Lori as well as 14 great-grandgrandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful kindness and attention provided by the Baylor Scott and White hospice caregivers.
