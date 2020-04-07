Brent Alan Gattis
Feb. 8, 1988 - March 31, 2020
Brent Gattis passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 32. Brent's immediate family will gather for a private burial and plans include a celebration of his life at a later date.
Brent was born in San Antonio, Texas, on February 8, 1988, to Bobby and Terri Gattis Magee. He attended Lorena schools, where in his high school years, he excelled in academics and baseball.
As a senior, he was recognized as an academic all-state in baseball. Upon graduation from Baylor University in 2010, he received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Upon graduation, he attended Arrhythmia Technologies Institute in Greenville, South Carolina. There he received training in Cardiac Rhythm Management. Graduating at the top of his class, he was asked to teach the following semester. Brent then found his way back to Texas and worked at Scott & White Hospital Temple for 6 years. He then moved to Pensacola and Naples, Florida, where he continued his profession as a certified cardiac device specialist.
Brent enjoyed participating in and attending many athletic events and golfing with his dad. Other activities included cooking on the grill and hunting and fishing with his stepdad.
He also enjoyed taking trips to the coast with his mom and stepdad. Brent was preceded in death by his mother, Terri Magee; grandparents, Bobby and Jackie Gattis, Sr., Dorothy and Robert Drake, Billy Wayne Bankhead, and Betty and Richard Shapland; and uncles, Steve Burtchell and Billy Jack Bankhead.
Brent is survived by his father, Bobby Gattis, Jr.; his stepmother, Denise Gattis; his stepfather, Mike Magee; his aunt, Jackie Gattis; his grandparents, Maurice and Sue Magee; his sweet dog, Lily; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice in Brent's name.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
