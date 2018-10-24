Armanda GatewoodApril 30, 1931 - Oct. 19, 2018Armanda Gatewood passed away October 19, 2018. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 25, at Life Cathedral Worship Center. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

