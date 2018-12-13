Ruby Pauline GaskinAug. 23, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2018Ruby Pauline Gaskin, 88, of Elm Mott, passed away Sunday December 9, 2018. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, December 15, at Marquez Cemetery in Leon County, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

