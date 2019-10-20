Beatrice Noyola GaskampJuly 22, 1940 - Oct. 18, 2019Beatrice Gaskamp, 79, of Waco, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, and the memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

