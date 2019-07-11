Mary GarzaJune 23, 1923 - July 8, 2019Mary Garza, 96, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Mary was born on June 23, 1923 to Francisco Garza and Maria (Velez) in Marlin, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco and moved to Round Rock to live with her daughter, Connie Cantu De Leon and husband, Lee. She was married to Valeriano Cantu who preceded her in death. She was baptized as a Catholic. Mary raised her children in the Salvation Army, where she served as a Treasurer for the Home League Ladies. She loved the Lord and went on mission trips to Mexico with the Baptist Church. She also became a member of PromiseLand Church in Austin, TX where she attended in her last years. Mary picked cotton in the fields, worked at the cleaners, cafeterias, and did housekeeping work for the hotels. Her calling was to do the Lord's work and she did her best to be His hands and feet in helping others. She was also a volunteer for the Good Samaritan in Marlin, TX. More than anything she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them especially during her Birthday Celebrations and holidays. She was the Matriarch who brought everyone together.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andy Garza and Frank Garza; sisters, Concha Garza, Carlos Garza and Elvira Ortiz; ex-husband, Valeriano Cantu; son, Rudolph (Rudy) Cantu; and granddaughter, Mia Ramirez.Survivors include her daughter, Dora Cantu, Austin, TX; son, Valeriano Cantu Jr. and wife, Anna, Waco, TX; Olga Gonzales and husband, Andres Reyna, Waco, TX; and daughter, Connie Cantu De Leon and husband, Lee. Her sister, Julia Morin and brother Raymond Garza. She had 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews.She was influential to everyone she came in contact with. Our mother's smile, advice, sense of humor will be missed and our hearts ache but we rejoice in knowing that she is with Our Lord and Savior and has Eternal Life.The family would like to thank the many Caregivers, one in particular Pricilla Lopez, who took care of our Mama. Also, in her last days we thank the staff at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Round Rock who took wonderful care of her.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
