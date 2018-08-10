Vieola GarrettOct. 8, 1934 - July 28, 2018Vieola Garrett, passed away, July 28. Funeral service will be 11 am, Saturday, Aug. 11, at Carver Park Bapt Church. Interment to follow at Doris MillerDorsey Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

