Vernon Eugene GarrettNov. 20, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2018Vernon "Gene" Garrett, 85, of China Spring, died Friday, November 23, 2018 at his home after a long illness.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service celebrating Gene's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 28, at China Spring Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Copeland officiating.Gene was born November 20, 1933, in China Spring, to Emmett and Ruby Reid Garrett. He was one of four children including sister, Irene and brothers, John and Bobby. He graduated from Waco Technical High School and married Betty Joyce Sellers on June 16, 1954. After serving in the Navy, he worked at Waco Chevrolet. He began working at Central Freight Lines in 1955. He retired from Central Freight Lines as Fleet Technical Advisor after 37 years of service in 1992.After his retirement, he enjoyed working on his farm with his cattle. He served the China Spring community as a member of the China Spring ISD School Board, as a member of the China Spring Cemetery Association board and as a founding member of the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, where he enjoyed helping with the annual barbecue for many years.He was predeceased by his parents; his sister; and brother, Bobby.Gene is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce; two sons, Lloyd and wife, Cynthia, and Larry and wife, Pam, all of China Spring. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Megan Maxwell and husband, Joe, Travis Garrett and wife, Leah, Abby Garrett and Ty Garrett; three great-grandchildren; his brother, John; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all the of caregivers at Providence Hospice for their dedication and care.Memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church of China Spring or the China Spring Cemetery Association.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
