Velma Louise GarrettMarch 31, 1940 - May 23, 2019Velma Louise Garrett, 79, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment to follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery in Aquilla, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, at the funeral home.Velma was born March 31, 1940, to Delmer Archie and Ola (Armstrong) Ryno, in Aquilla, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Velma grew up in Blooming Grove and attended the Methodist Church. She married James Ray Barham 1955 and six children. Velma retired from Sears where she worked as a sale clerk. Velma was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 980 in Bellmead, Texas. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and especially spending time with her family. Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her companion of 30 years, James Royce Edwards; son, Hershell Bradley Barham; brothers, James Ryno and Hershell Ryno. Survivors include her daughters, Karen Smith and husband, Steve, of Elm Mott, Carolyn Jordan and husband, Dennis, of Waco, Janet Haisler of West, and Anita Underwood and husband, Joe, of Waco; son, Mark Barham and wife, Jan, of Rome, Georgia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
