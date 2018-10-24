Nicholas Wade GarrettSeptember 13. 1979 - August 14, 2018Nicholas was born on September 13, 1979, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Nolan and Martha Garrett, and died on August 14, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana. A service will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday October 27, at Emmanuel Anglican Church: 2200 N. 25th, Waco TX. The Rev. Nolan Garrett officiating. Visitation and reception will be at 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.He attended school at: Dale, Oklahoma, Austin, Texas, and graduated from high school in Zachary, Louisiana. He attended South Eastern Louisiana State University, and earned his Associates Degree in Drafting at Delgato College in New Orleans.Nicholas had an infectious sense of humor, was a poet, chef, artist, and excellent carpenter and builder. More importantly, he was a loving son, brother, father, and husband. He touched many lives through his kindness. Our world will be a little sadder without him.He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; mother, Martha Bearfield Garrett Craft; and infant son, NoahHe is survived by his father, The Rev. Nolan Garrett and step-mother, Susan; daughter, Eleanor Jane; son, Chase Andrew; brothers, Blake Garrett, Sgt. Ryan Garrett, and Michael Rushing; sisters, Stephanie Garrett Sherer, Stacy Sandoval, Jennifer Schaefer, and Allison Rushing Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Anglican Church, Waco, TX or the animal rescue of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.