John E. GarrettMarch 30, 1930 - July 13, 2019John E. Garrett, 89, of Gholson, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Waco.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Gholson First Baptist Church, with The Rev. James Stevens officiating. Burial will be at Gholson Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.John was born March 30, 1930, in McLennan County, to Emmett and Ruby Lee (Reid) Garrett. He was married to the love of his life, Ruby Hoffman on October 4, 1949 in Waco. John was a mechanic and worked for Central Freight Lines for 38 years where he made many lifelong friends.John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby Garrett; sister, Irene; brothers, Bobby and Gene; and second wife, Peggy Walker Garrett.He is survived by his son, Johnny Garrett and wife, Karen, of Gholson; grandchildren, Donna Walter and husband, Dennis, of McGregor, Sherry Franklin and husband, Dywayne, of Gholson, Kyann Graham and husband, Scott, of Houston, Russell Lang and wife, Erin, of Buda, and Carl Norwood of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Leslie, Katie, Emily, Garrett, Parker, Ashlynn, Caitlyn, Hailey, Aubrey, and Emmy; and great-great-grandchildren, Jesse, Aiden and Izzy.Pallbearers will be Glenn Eastwood, Brian Wilson, Dennis Walter, Dywayne Franklin, Garrett Pavlas and Parker Pavlas.Memorial donations may be made to the Gholson Volunteer Fire Department or the charity of your choice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
