Elsie Burt GarrettDec. 22, 1925 - Jan. 17, 2019Elsie Leona Burt Garrett, 93, passed on Thursday, January 17, 2019, in Floresville, Texas. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, performed by Kip Osborne at Bosqueville Cemetery.Elsie was born in Waco, Texas, December 22, 1925, to Charles and Charlcie Talbert Burt, and grew up in China Spring, Texas. She married Dan Gorham Garrett October 21, 1944, and they spent the first two years of their marriage in St. Petersburg, Florida, and returned to Waco following Dan's honorable discharge from the U.S. Army Air Corps. Elsie worked at Zales Jewelry until their first daughter, Donna, was born in 1954. Dan opened Dan G. Garrett Independent Insurance Agency, and she worked side by side in the business with him until his death in 1996. Their second daughter, Diane, came along in 1962.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan G. Garrett; parents; sister, June Burt Smith; and brothers, Charles Burt, T.J. Burt, Al Burt and Eugene Burt.She is survived by daughters, Donna Etheridge and husband, Bobby, and Diane Sullivan and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Alan Etheridge of Round Rock, Texas, Courtney Etheridge Tucker and husband, Steve, of La Vernia, Texas, Kevin Sullivan and wife, Heather, of Crandall, Texas, and Kyle Sullivan and wife, Heather, of Waco; great-grandchildren, Abby Etheridge, Daniel Etheridge, Jackson Etheridge, Anna Kate Etheridge, Mackenzie Tucker, Allison Tucker, Blake Tucker, Ashton Sullivan, Aidan Ellsworth and Elizabeth Sullivan; and devoted sister, Sue Burt Littlepage and husband, Joe, of Biloxi, Mississippi.Pallbearers will be Bobby Etheridge, Bobby Sullivan, Alan Etheridge, Kevin Sullivan, Kyle Sullivan and Steve Tucker.Elsie had and loved all animals her entire life. Memorials may be made to the ABC Clinic in Waco, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
