William GarnerJanuary 18, 1943 - March 1, 2019William "Bill" Lee Garner passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Waco, Texas, surrounded by his four children.Bill was born on January 18, 1943 in Inglewood, CA. He attended Monterey Bay Academy in Monterey, CA, and then graduated from Placer High School, in Auburn, California, where he met the love of his life, Salle Rhodes Garner, at a Sadie Hawkins dance when they happened to switch dance partners. Salle and Bill married in 1962 in Rough and Ready, CA and settled in Marysville, CA and then in San Jose, CA.While in the Bay area, Bill worked in the life insurance industry, building some of the most successful agencies in the business and changing lives along the way. In 1976, Bill and Salle relocated the family to Waco, Texas to work with Success Motivation Institute (SMI), where he thrived for 18 years with Paul J Meyer and many other wonderful influencers and great people. Following his time at SMI, Bill became the President and CEO of American Income Life (AIL). Over the past two decades, Bill has been an Executive Director with LegalShield, working with individuals and businesses for equal access to attorneys across the United States and Canada. He has been an advocate for small businesses in the Waco community as well as for visitors and locals. Bill was an active member of the Windmill Hill Homeowners Association, where he served as President of the Board of Directors for the past two years.Bill was welcomed in heaven by Salle, who passed in January 1999, as well as by his parents and other loved ones and friends who passed before him. Left to carry on his legacy and joy are daughter, Michele Garner of Waco, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Garner Williams and husband, Travis of Midland, Texas; son, David Garner and wife, Leslie of Prosper, Texas; daughter, Kelle Thorsen and husband, Tyler; granddaughter, Shawne Thorsen and wife, Claire of Houston; grandson, Bryan Thorsen and wife, Whitney of Corpus Christi; and granddaughters, Carly and Ellie Garner. A Celebration of Life for Bill Garner will be held frin 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at The Baylor Club in the President's Suite, in Waco, Texas. A service will be held for interment at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, California.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.