Stephen Glen GarnerSeptember 14, 1988 - October 4, 2018Stephen Glen Garner, 30, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018 in Holland, Michigan.He was born, September 14, 1988, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stephen grew up in Waco, Texas and attended Texas State Technical College. His favorite activities were soccer and playing the guitar.He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Lucas. He is survived by his two sons, Anthony and Brian; father, Charles Garner and mother, Jacqueline Burch; and two brothers, Andrew Garner and Calvin Garner.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 15, at Manna Fellowship Church, 16 W. 9th Street, Holland, MI.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's name to the Holland Rescue Mission, online at www.hollandrescue.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
