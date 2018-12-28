Patricia A. GarnerAug. 5, 1959 - Dec. 25, 2018Patricia Ann Garner, 59, passed away unexpectedly at Providence Hospital in Waco, TX on December, 25, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery, Waco. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service, beginning at 12 noon, at the funeral home.Pat was born in Waco, TX to Ronald and Zelda Garner on August 5, 1959. Because she was an AF brat, her early years found her in Bermuda, Holland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and finally settling in Texas. She graduated from Lytle High School in Lytle, TX in 1977, where she was crowned Lytle Junior Miss. She went on to earn her cosmetology license, as well as an Associates Degree of Applied Sciences – Computer Networking, from TSTI in Waco. Throughout her working career, she held a variety of positions, from cosmetology, to sales, to computer networking, to administrative positions in hotels, hospitals, and the Texas Greyhound Association. The roles she cherished most, though, were those of mother and friend to her daughter, Keely, and daughter and caregiver to her mother, Zelda. She raised Keely as a single mother and has been the live-in caregiver for her mother for the past 16 years. Pat loved her arts and crafts, dragonflies, eating out, traveling, the color purple, her dogs and cats, staying in touch with friends on Facebook, trying new recipes, and spending time with family and friends.Pat was preceded in death by her father, Ronald D. Garner, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Zelda F. Garner; daughter, Keely M. Garner; brother, Ronald (Pete) D. Garner (Cyndi); and numerous other aunts, uncles, nephew, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Diabetes AssociationOnline guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.