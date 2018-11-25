Myrtle GarnerMay 16, 1929 - November 21, 2018Myrtle Garner, 89, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018.Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

