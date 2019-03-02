Clyde Eugene GarnerOctober 9, 1931 - February 28, 2019Clyde Eugene Garner, known by his friends and colleagues as Joe and by those who loved him best as Dad and Paw Paw, joined his Lord in heaven on February 28, 2019. Joe's long life brought much love and happiness to his family and friends. His presence on earth is missed dearly but his wisdom, witticisms, and love are written on our hearts just behind his pocket handkerchief.Clyde Eugene was born to Eugenia Elizabeth Miller and Clide Garner on October 9, 1931 in Corsicana, Texas. Clyde was the oldest son of four children and according to completely unbiased sources – shone like the brightest star in the sky. As a boy he achieved excellent grades, teased his older and younger sisters, and worked the summers on his grandfather's farm in Corsicana. After moving to Waco, Clyde's first jobs were as a shoe shine boy and a newspaper delivery boy. He played baseball, basketball, football, and won the Golden Gloves Championship for the Waco Boy's Club. At the young age of fourteen, Clyde was awarded the Boy's Club College Scholarship – just a shimmer of all his achievements to come. His children and grandchildren still giggle at stories of the boyhood trouble he would get into and the life-long charm that would help get him out of that trouble.After his graduation from Waco High School in 1949, Clyde made the courageous decision to enlist in the United States Air Force and serve his country during the Korean War. For three years, as an Airman First Class, he was stationed in Europe and North Africa where he developed friendships and had adventures that became legends in his storytelling.Following his service during the Korean War, Joe met Helen Violet Hill while stationed in Michigan. In a story that always shocked and delighted his granddaughters, "Joe" met Helen in the summer of 1952 and married her the following October. When asked how to make a marriage last for 66 years, Helen would always respond, "I said I do, and I haven't yet said I don't". Joe has always been a hard man to deny!Joe and Helen welcomed their first son, Bob, the following year after the couple's move to Waco, Texas where they made their home. Another son, Tom, joined the next year and twin daughters Cindee and Lindy, evened the score a few years afterward. Later daughter Mari joined the family as "the icing on the cake."As the Garner family garnered new members, Joe worked long days as a manager and salesman in the lumber industry while taking night classes in business at Baylor University. And in 1957, he graduated with his B.B.A. in Management and Marketing, an achievement for which he always credited Helen for reading his textbooks to him in the rare quiet moments before he fell to sleep. All of Joe's children, and many of his grandchildren, followed in his footsteps and graduated from Baylor. All were inspired to match his contagious work ethic and some even managed to match his excellent grades.Using his practical experience, college education, and every ounce of charm – Joe became his own boss at Joe Garner Lumber Company in 1961. Helen was always still the boss at home. Joe Garner Lumber supplied Waco, TX with the highest quality lumber, building materials, and solid wood paneling until his retirement in 1994. Joe was a highly respected member of the Waco business community for over three decades and made the Garner family name one in which multiple generations take pride. He was joined in work by his business partner, Helen, and all five of his children throughout the years. Joe's tough but fair nature made him the best boss his kids ever had and even grandchildren with foggy memories of the lumberyard have at least one picture of Paw Paw letting them "drive" his forklift.Following a well-deserved retirement, Joe and Helen became professional Paw Paw and Nana to their thirteen grandchildren. Blue jumpsuits and fresh tomatoes from his garden became his calling cards. Saturday breakfasts of thick fried bacon and Sunday lunches of grilled steaks were rounded out with freshly shucked corn from the garden and a plate of salted tomatoes as a side dish. Paw Paw's gardening taught them the value of hard work, patience, planning, a little bit of luck and that no matter how perfect anything is – a little salt always makes it better.In later years, Joe studied and became a minister in the Baptist Church. Joe was a man of God that instilled faith in his family and continues to be an example for his children and grandchildren. He offered advice from above with wisdom of the ages. The Bible says that when in heaven we hear all the prayers from our life again and we rejoice that Joe is hearing all his wise words of prayers once again.Paw Paw's grandsons practiced new and old jokes on him, his granddaughters practiced their charm for his attention, and everyone begged for his homemade chocolate malt milkshakes. For a man who grew up with so little, there was never a limit to what he gave. His lap was always a place where they could crawl, hear a joke and a story from his childhood, or something you never knew about your mom or dad. Both Paw Paw and Nana have always made their grandchildren feel like "something special" and in his own words, "there's nothing that Paw Paw would take for you." And we wouldn't take for him either.Joe has been greeted in heaven by his previously deceased mother and father, older sister, son-in-law, Gary Chapman, many friends, and most joyously by his son, Thomas Eugene Garner, who passed away in 2016.He is survived by his wife of 66 years and best friend, Helen. As a father, Joe is survived by his son, Bob and wife, Christy; daughter-in-law, Rene Garner; daughters, Cindee and husband, Mike Millard, Lindy and husband, Roger Fuller, and Mari Chapman. The lucky grandchildren who call him Paw Paw are Colleen Garner, Leslie Garner, Anna Sanders, Thomas Garner, Violet Sullivan, Meredith Millard, Ace Fuller, Anabeth Fuller, Garner Millard, Tyler Bowman, Harrison Fuller, Tommy Garner, and Summer Chapman; as well as five great-grandchildren. Joe and Helen modeled a family of love and affection that garnered a collection of "in-laws and outlaws" who have joined this happy family, and all have considered themselves lucky to have him as a father-in-law, Paw-Paw-in-law, and friend despite the ribbing they might have taken over the years.What Joe has given life – life has given back to him. Near the end of his life, it is our hope that he felt even a small fraction of the love he has inspired. Only recently, he said to his family, "I feel like I must be going crazy, there are so many people that love me!" As his favorite singer, Patsy Cline, would say, "I'm crazy for loving you" And we cannot help but agree that we love him like crazy and we will soon see Paw Paw again.Those wishing to make memorials may be sent in his honor to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
