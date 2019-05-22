Warren Allen GarlandMarch 12, 1964 - May 15, 2019Warren "Red" or "Garr" Garland, 55, of Ross, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Waco. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

