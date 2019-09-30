Barbara GarlandJan. 19, 1931 - Sept. 10, 2019Barbara Garland passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with the Rev. David Spain officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, TX.Barbara was born January 19, 1931, to E. Raymond and Augusta Garland. She was educated at North Texas University and worked for Drs. Coleman and Sloan. She enjoyed birding, photography and travel.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; aunts and uncles; and life partner, Billie Sue Mullen.She is survived by one sister, Helen Hubler; four nieces, Carol Brister, Sarah Brister, Margie Holder and husband, Larry, and Lynne Dahl and boyfriend, Jim Dreese; nephew, John Orr; great-nieces, Kasey Saunders and husband, Steven, Meghan Libby, Karah Gunn and husband, Kyle, Jodi Sandifer and husband, Troy, and Lindsey Pinkerton and husband, J.T.; great-nephews, Austin and Dallas Cervantes; great-great-nieces and nephews, Kaylee, Kellan and Kolton Saunders, Kaiya and Garion Gunn, and Will and Camden Sandifer; and dear friends, Pam Gay and Sandy McGill.Memorials may be made to animal rescue or charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
