Soila P. GarciaDec. 6, 1924 - Jan. 24, 2020Soila (Solia) Perez Garcia, 95, of Waco, Texas passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with Rosary Service at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Garcia, Soila P.
To plant a tree in memory of Soila Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.