Soila P. GarciaDec. 6, 1924 - Jan. 24, 2020Soila (Solia) Perez Garcia, 95, of Waco, Texas passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with Rosary Service at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.

