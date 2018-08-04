Lucy Casarez GarciaMarch 23, 1935 - Aug. 2, 2018Lucy "Luz" Casarez Garcia, 83, of Galveston, formerly of Waco, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 2, 2018, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with Deacon Jesse Garza officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

