Frank C. Garcia, Jr.Nov. 10, 1952 - Feb. 8, 2019Frank Garcia, Jr., beloved father, son, brother and uncle, passed away early Friday morning, February 8, 2019, at a local hospital after a long illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

