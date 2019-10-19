Johnny G. GarciaMay 8, 1956 - Oct. 14, 2019Johnny Gayton Garcia, of Waco passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Services will be Monday, October 21 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.Johnny was born May 8, 1956, in Waco, Texas to Epifanio and Antonia Garcia. He served in the Army and then worked as a tailor for many years. Johnny enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed by family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Epifanio Garcia, Sr. and Antonia Garcia.He is survived by his son, Jonathan Matthew Garcia and wife Kayla Chapa, and grandsons, Jaylen Garcia and Kamdyn Garcia; his siblings, Danny Garcia and wife (Helen), Gloria Salazar and husband (Edward) of San Marcos, Texas, Delia Arroyo and husband (Juan), Mary Jimenez and husband (Lupe), Dolores Garcia of Rogers, Arkansas, Yolanda Rodriguez and husband (Rick), of Austin, Texas, Epifanio Garcia, Jr., Debra Yanez, and husband (Jorge), of San Marcos, Texas, Thomas Garcia and wife (Gaby), of Buda, Texas, and Tonie Sedillio and husband (Robert); as well as several nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers are Danny Garcia, Epifanio Garcia, Jr., Thomas Garcia, Rick Rodriguez, Jimmy Gonzales, Jr. and Rudy Torres, Jr.
