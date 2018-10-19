Guadalupe GarciaFeb. 9, 1930 - Oct. 14, 2018Guadalupe "Lupe" Porras Garcia, 88, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 14. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 19 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco.Lupe was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Jose Porras and Narcisa Flores on February 9, 1930. She had a beautiful character and personality and was loved by all. Lupe was known as everybody's grandmother. She was a very strong loving woman. She loved gardening and she was a devout catholic, and along with her husband, Ramon Garcia. Ramon and Lupe helped bring in the cursillo movement into Big Spring TX.Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her parents; oldest daughter, Mary Grace Zarraga, six infant sons; sisters, Elena Porras, Petra Chavez, Manuela Baltazar; brother, Pascual Porras and grandchildren, Mario Zarraga, Albert and John Smithwick.Survivors include a sister Pilar Yanez; son, John Garcia and wife, Irene; daughters, Maria Lourdes Smithwick, Rosie Garcia, Marisa Soliz and husband, Robert Jr; twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; along with many nephews and nieces.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
