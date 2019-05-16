Mike GantNov. 20, 1953 - May 8, 2019Mike Gant, age 65, of West, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. The family will receive visitors from 2 p.m., Friday, until service time at the funeral home.Mike was born November 20, 1953, in Waco, the son of Don and Fay (Willard) Gant. He was a 1972 graduate of Midway High School prior to receiving his associate's degree from McLennan Community College. Mike served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era where he was a Sonar Technician on the Nuclear Submarine USS Seadragon. On February 20, 1982, he was united in marriage to Leisa Vasser in West. He worked for AT&T for over 17 years before retiring in 2015. He also worked for TYMCO Incorporated and Central Texas Iron Works. Mike enjoyed deer and dove hunting, competition shooting, and welding. He loved spending time with the grandchildren, especially craw fishing and catching bugs with them. He was a member of the Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club, the West Masonic Lodge #475, and the George N. Denton Lodge #92 in Waco.Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Katie Gant.Survivors include his beloved wife of 37 years, Leisa Gant of West; daughter, Amanda Mantonya and husband, Joel, of Kansas City, MO; brother, Paul Gant; sister, Kay Reed; granddaughters, Katherine, Elizabeth, Valariegh, and Alexandra Jane; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project Appleseed or to the charity of your choice.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
