Marjorie L. GanoeOct. 5, 1923 - Sept. 22, 2018Marjorie Loraine Ganoe was called home, Saturday, September 22, 2018. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 27, at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S New Rd, Waco, TX, with Alan Ritchie officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Marjorie was born, October 5, 1923, to Alice Ereksen Sneed and Elmer Sneed in Alvin, TX. Marjorie was active in the Church of Christ in the Waco area. She loved her family and her church family. Marjorie enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and traveling. Some of her fondest memories were of traveling and camping with loved ones.Marjorie was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Leonard (C.L) Henigan and Wesley Lynn Henigan.Marjorie is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Wallace C. Ganoe; and daughters, Lorna Hamilton of Winter Park, FL, Linda Hamilton of Georgetown, TX, and Kathleen Ganoe of Austin, TX; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of your choice.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
