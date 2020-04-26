Roy Gann Sept. 9, 1959 - April 25, 2020 Roy Gann, age 60, of West, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence. He never gave up his fight against cancer that ultimately took his life. Private Graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery near West. Roy will lie-in-state from Noon until 5 p.m., Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home. Roy was born September 9, 1959, in Nixon, the son of Margaret Grace (Lambeck) Gann and the late Roy Weldon Gann. He graduated from the Police Academy at McLennan Community College in 2000. On October 28, 2015, he was united in marriage to Shirley Zahirniak in West and took on all her family as his own. Though he was not Catholic by faith, he regularly attended Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West. He was a sergeant for the McLennan County Sheriff Department for 25 years before retiring in April of 2019. He truly enjoyed his job and working for Sheriff Parnell McNamara. He also worked security for Providence Health Center for over 20 years. Roy enjoyed traveling, taking care of his rescue dogs, working, and going out to eat. He was a season ticket holder for the past 10 years and a very avid fan of the Texas Longhorns. He faced every day with a positive attitude and was so thankful for every day he got to spend here on earth. Survivors include his beloved wife, Shirley Gann of West; his mother, Margaret Grace Gann of Stockdale; his son, Roy Walter Gann and wife, Bri, of the United States Army stationed in Poland; a stepson, Wesley Zahirniak and wife, Caitlin; two stepdaughters, Randi Jo Vrba and fiancé, John Michael Gomez, and Callie Nemec and husband, Coby; grandchildren, Ava Kate, Piercen, Beckham, Dani Rose, Iva, and one on the way; two sisters, Carol Mutz and husband, Lucky, and Cheryl Anderson and husband, Steve; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or St. Mary's Cemetery Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
