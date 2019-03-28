Guinn GandyJan. 29, 1959 - March 24, 2019Guinn Gandy, 60, of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

