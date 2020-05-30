Jimmy Gammel
Sept. 30, 1948 - May 28, 2020
Jimmy (Jim) Dale Gammel, a longtime McGregor resident who recently moved to Valley Mills in 2019, passed away suddenly Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, at the age of 71. A memorial visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 31, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco, TX.
Jim was born September 30, 1948, in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of the late Staff Sergeant James Clettus and Ethel Clemons (Thornton) Gammel. In 1966, he graduated from McGregor High School. He furthered his education at MCC in Waco.
Jim devoted his life to a career in law enforcement. He was a member of the McGregor Police Department for a few years, Woodway Police Department for 11 years and retired as Sergeant from Hewitt Police Department in 2005. He was a member of CLEAT, TMPA and TML/IRP Emergency Pursuit Driving Instructor. He was also a member of Heart of Texas Cowboy Church in Waco. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, cooking, gardening, his beloved Green Bay Packers and his recliner and remote control.
Preceding him in death was his son, Jeffrey Gammel.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; four daughters, Samantha Ethridge and husband, Kerry, Sarah Wheeler and husband, William, Sandy Wachsmann and husband, Mike Samford, Dusty Wade and partner, Tammy Harrison; daughter-in-law, Misty Gammel; brother, Gerald Gammel and wife, Linda; sister, Martha Smith and husband, Michael; sister-in-law Diana Golden and husband, Critt, and their children, Taylor and Tyler; seven grandchildren, Travis Wachsmann and wife, Candace, Skyler Wachsmann, Reece Wade, Wesley Sawyer, Ally, Jackson and Avery Ethridge; three great-grandchildren, Trent Wachsmann, Blair Wachsmann, Bella Wachsmann; two fur babies, Lucy and Charlie; special friends, Ann Woodard, Gail Gillaspie, Lee Ann Karl and family, and Chris Eubank; mother-in-law, Aline McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, the family has suggested Bosque County EMS or Valley Mills Fire Department for memorial contributions.
