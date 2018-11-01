William GammageNov. 22, 1950 - Oct. 23, 2018William "Bill" Marshall Gammage passed away on October 23, 2018, at the age of 67, in Waco, TX. Bill will be remembered and missed by his wife, Gayle (Youngblood) Gammage; daughters, Jennifer and Emily Gammage; sister, Denise Gammage Davis; and step-daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Phil Fountain as well as friends and relatives. He will join his father, Marshall "Doc" Gammage, and his mother, Eleanor Kirkpatrick Gammage.A memorial and celebration of Bill's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 18, at the Coolidge Cemetery chapel. All are welcome to join the family to share stories and memories of Bill's life. Please visit his memorial page for the full obituary, memorial details, and to share photos, memories, or condolences: https://everloved.com/life-of/bill-william-gammage/In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memoriam to Operation Kindness (https://www.operationkindness.org/waystogive) or to The Coolidge Cemetery Association P.O. Box 84 Coolidge, TX 76635Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.